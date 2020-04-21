Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.59 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

