Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of URTH traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,653. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $102.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84.

