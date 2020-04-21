Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $30.48 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.88. 16,809,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

