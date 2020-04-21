Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $28.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.36. 9,240,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,855,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TH Data Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

