Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $26.61 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,708 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.