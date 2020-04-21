Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.77 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,488. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

