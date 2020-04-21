Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,239 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 56,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

