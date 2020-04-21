Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 155,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 8,943,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,000,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.