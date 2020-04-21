Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.52 on Tuesday, reaching $318.64. 1,132,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,212. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.58 and a 200-day moving average of $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

