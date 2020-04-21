Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,104,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

