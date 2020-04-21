Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $135,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,651. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.41 and its 200 day moving average is $290.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

