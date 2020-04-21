Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

