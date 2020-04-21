Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.