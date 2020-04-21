Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 8,893 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,256. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

