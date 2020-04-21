Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 807 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.90. 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,658. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

