Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 779 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.