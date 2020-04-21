Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 34,646 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,017 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NKE traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. 3,671,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

