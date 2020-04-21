Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 30,459 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.67. 5,573,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

