Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 30,284 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

