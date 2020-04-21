Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 20,882 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.48. 12,685,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,325,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.