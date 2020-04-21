Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,999 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 997.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Shares of SPGI traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.19. The stock had a trading volume of 77,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,718. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.