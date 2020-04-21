Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,932 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. 1,256,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,965. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

