Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 8,701,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

