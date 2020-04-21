Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

MCD traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

