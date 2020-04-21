Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 36,085 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 188,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,224. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

