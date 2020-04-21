Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 32,287 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.49 and a 200-day moving average of $220.73. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

