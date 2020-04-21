Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 146,036 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.45% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,880 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 828,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 670,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 625,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 154,670 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,016. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2604 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

