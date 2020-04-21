Stryker (NYSE:SYK) versus Repro Med Systems (NYSE:KRMD) Financial Contrast

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stryker and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 13.99% 25.75% 11.51% Repro Med Systems 2.44% 12.06% 9.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 4.55 $2.08 billion $8.26 21.88 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 20.50 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stryker and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 2 5 16 0 2.61 Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryker presently has a consensus target price of $206.90, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Stryker’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. It also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 80 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

