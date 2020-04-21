Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 533 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Visa were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.18. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

