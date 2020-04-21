Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 324 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.94 on Tuesday, hitting $171.30. 15,296,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $488.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

