Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 3,173 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 15,778,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,713,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

