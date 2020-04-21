Strategic Wealth Designers Has $249,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Designers lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,288,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.