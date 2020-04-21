Strategic Wealth Designers Has $1.19 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,730. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

