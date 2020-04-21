Strategic Wealth Designers Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 4.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,979,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

