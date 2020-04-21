Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $42.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,218.33. 1,409,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The company has a market cap of $866.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,314.80. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

