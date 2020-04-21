Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

STRA opened at $146.58 on Friday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,965 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $284,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after purchasing an additional 589,773 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

