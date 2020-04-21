Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.55. 2,760,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

