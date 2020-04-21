Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 593 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $8.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.09. 2,961,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

