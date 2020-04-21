Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 10,390 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

INTC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.18. 17,976,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

