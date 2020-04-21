Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,046,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

