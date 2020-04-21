Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.96. 2,582,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.54. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.