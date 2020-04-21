Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 8,941,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 201,471 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 141,805 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 16,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,542. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $910.79 million, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

