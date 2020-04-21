STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

