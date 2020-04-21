Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In related news, EVP Chad Allen Freed acquired 1,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,485 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

