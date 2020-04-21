StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 91,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of STON opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.88. StoneMor Partners has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

In other StoneMor Partners news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 171,458 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $128,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,933 shares of company stock worth $758,114. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STON. Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in StoneMor Partners by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,674,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,925,660 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in StoneMor Partners by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.