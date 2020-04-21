STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STM opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.24.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

