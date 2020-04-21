Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $79.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 271,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

