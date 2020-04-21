Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 11,918,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,931,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 576.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.