Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $574.62 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Upbit, Cryptomate and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02633266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00220189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,877 coins and its circulating supply is 20,327,470,954 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, Kryptono, Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns, CryptoMarket, RippleFox, Koinex, Cryptomate, BitMart, ABCC, Stronghold, Kraken, BCEX, Indodax, Kuna, Kucoin, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Stellarport, Liquid, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, OKEx, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Upbit, Koineks, Exmo, Exrates, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

