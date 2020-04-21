Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $138,530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after buying an additional 109,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.